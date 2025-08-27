Love Island star Shakira Kahn ‘in talks’ for HUGE six-figure fashion deal as other Islanders FAIL to sign contracts

Love Island 2025 star Shakira Kahn is reportedly “in talks” for a huge six-figure fashion deal with high street label Oh Polly.

The deal would make her the first of this year’s season to bag a brand deal.

If the 22-year-old lands the contract, it would see her follow in the footsteps of Love Island winner and icon Ekin-Su, who received a £1 million payday from the brand in 2023.

A source told The Sun: “Shakira is in final talks with Oh Polly for a massive clothing deal.”

“The brand love her no-nonsense attitude, how she’s such a strong woman whilst also being a great friend.”

“It’s all the values Oh Polly look for in their ambassadors,” the source continued.

“Plus she’s absolutely gorgeous, fashionable and already proving to be a big hit on social media now she’s left the villa.”

It follows the fact that Pretty Little Thing have not collaborated with any of this year’s cast, breaking with tradition.

However, the Sun has revealed that Shakira, her partner Harry Cookesley, the other finalists Yasmin Pettet, and the winner Toni Laites had a bright future in television.

According to sources, ITV is actively looking to cast them for their most popular shows, such as the upcoming series The Box, Celebrity Big Brother, and even The Jungle.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐒 𝐊🪄 (@shakirakhan16)

An insider said about the fashion deals: “It’s a huge blow for the islanders this year, but PLT just aren’t interested.”

“They have had a huge rebrand recently and while there’s no doubt they have made millions off the likes of Molly-Mae in the past, they will be doing things differently.”

After making a huge impression on her bosses, Molly notably became the creative director of PLT.

On the strength of her series, Gemma Owen also signed a lucrative contract with them, and they collaborated with Ella Thomas, Grace Jackson, and Uma Jammeh.