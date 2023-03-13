Love Island 2023 winter series: The winners are…

Kai and Sanam have been crowned the winners of the 2023 winter series of Love Island.

The couple beat Shaq and Tanya, Tom and Samie, and Ron and Lana in Monday night’s final.

Kai was an OG contestant this season, and he met Sanam in Casa Amor.

Make SHEIN your type on paper this winter.

Fashion site SHEIN is our official partner for our reality TV content this winter season. Use code GOSSLI15 for 15% off your next order.

SHEIN, a leading global online retailer, is renowned for its on-trend fashion with an aim to make the beauty of fashion fun and accessible to everyone.

Watch our Goss Countdown Show below: