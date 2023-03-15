Love Island 2023 winners Kai and Sanam reveal the sweet way they plan on spending their prize money

Love Island 2023 winners Kai and Sanam have revealed the sweet way they plan on spending their prize money.

The couple were crowed the winners of this year’s winter series on Monday night, after securing 44% of the public vote.

The PE teacher and the social worker split the £50k cash prize between them, and plan on using the money to help others.

Kai explained: “Before I came in here I wanted to start up a business and help kids get into physical activity. I don’t want to turn my back on teaching, working with young kids and think I will use some of that to do that. I am not sure yet in what capacity.”

Sanam added: “That’s similar to me. I came from social work – working with children who have been adopted. I know that sometimes in my area there can be limited services, so for me I want to be able to do something to aid and support them, being an advocate for them.”

Kai told ITV: “Both our careers were pretty similar when we came in here. The conversations we had and the reasons why we were doing them were very similar.”

When asked how it felt to win the show, Kai replied: “It’s a bit of a shock. I don’t think either of us expected to even be in the final let alone win it. When we got to the final, I think we were just happy to be there.”

“We said the whole time along, it didn’t matter if we won it or not – positions weren’t anything, we were happy to go at any time because we knew that we had met each other and were buzzing and happy and just looking forward to our time together next.”

“To come away and win it, is just the cherry on top. We are both just absolutely buzzing and shocked.”

Sanam added: “Whether we were third, fourth, second, whatever we would have still been really happy. It’s just amazing to know there is a lot of love there for us.”