Love Island 2023 winners Kai and Sanam confirm they’ve taken a MAJOR step in their romance

Love Island stars Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan have taken a MAJOR step in their romance.

The couple, who won the 2023 winter series of the dating show, have officially become boyfriend and girlfriend.

Kai shared the news with his Instagram followers on Sunday night, ahead of the reunion.

Alongside photos of him and Sanam, and another photo of him and his co-star Ron Hall, Kai wrote: “Take 3. Me, My Gf and My Boy ❤️ @ Love island reunion.”

Fans rushed to the comment section to react to the news, with one exclaiming: “GIRLFRIEND!???? WOOOOO LES GOOO.”

Another wrote: “DID HE JUST SAY GF ?????!!!”, while a third penned: “Girlfriend??? Yessss!!!!”

Speaking to ITV after winning the show, Kai said: “I’ve made it pretty clear that she is definitely going to be my girlfriend on the outside!”

“As soon as we get out here, that’s when even more effort starts. You can really value someone’s time and effort when you have to put in the time and effort.”

“That’s what I am looking forward to,” the PE teacher added.