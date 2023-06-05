Love Island 2023 summer series: Meet the first couples

The 2023 summer series of Love Island premiered on Monday night.

10 sexy singletons entered the Mallorca villa, and they were coupled up together after a public vote.

Check out the first couples of the season:

Catherine and André

Ella and Tyrique

Molly and Mitchel

Jess and George

Ruchee and Medhi

Check out the first episode of our brand new podcast Goss Island, where host Alan Cawley sits down with Goss.ie Founder & CEO Alexandra Ryan about what’s to come on the summer series of Love Island 2023.

Alan and Ali chat about the highs and lows from previous seasons, and share their predictions for the series ahead.

Now live across all streaming platforms, including Spotify and iTunes, you can also watch the entire episode from start to finish on our YouTube channel.

