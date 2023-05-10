Love Island 2023 stars spark rumours they’re back together

Love Island 2023 stars Casey O’Gorman and Claudia Fogarty have sparked rumours they are back together.

The Love Island stars struck up a romance during the 2023 winter series of the hit dating show, but their relationship hit the rocks when bombshell Rosie Seabrook entered the villa.

Casey began to pursue Rosie romantically, leaving Claudia heartbroken.

Shortly after leaving the villa, Casey confirmed he and Rosie had called it quits, after failing to make their relationship work in the real world.

Casey then started hanging out with Claudia again, and the pair went on “double dates” with their co-stars Tom Clare and Samie Elishi – who have since split.

They have also been leaving flirty comments on each other’s Instagram posts, fueling speculation they have rekindled their romance.

On Tuesday, Casey headed up north to visit Tom, and both he and Claudia teased fans about meeting up.

Claudia previously shut down rumours she and Casey are back together, telling her Instagram followers back in March: “Me and Casey are just friends.”

“We have been since leaving the villa. There is no bad blood between us and there’s also no relationship between us, apart from friendship.”

“We get on really well and we’re part of the same friend group. We get on really well with Samie [Elishi] and Tom [Clare], and we’re all going out this weekend. That’ll be really fun.”

“But yes, you can all squash it now, because it’s just friends and nothing else. So, yeah. That’s all there is to it I’m afraid!”