Love Island 2023 stars ‘secretly dating’ after growing close on the show

Love Island 2023 stars Rosie Seabrook and Keanan Brand are reportedly dating.

The pair, who entered the villa as bombshells, were reportedly spotted enjoying a cosy dinner date over the weekend.

It is understood that the reality stars grew close after Rosie’s split from Casey O’Gorman shortly after the show’s reunion special.

A source told The UK Sun: “Rosie and Keanan get on so well and are looking forward to exploring their feelings further.”

“They finally went on a proper date and had a great time. The sparks were flying and they have already arranged to see each other again.”

It comes after Rosie admitted she regretted now giving Keanan a chance in the villa, after he expressed interest in her.

Speaking in a recent YouTube video, the 26-year-old admitted: “I do regret it very much. I think for Keanan and I, I found him attractive from the first day I met him.”

“So, we actually met before we went into the villa. We did some filming for Aftersun, and things like that together. So, we did actually meet before about two or three times. And I really did fancy him, I find him very attractive.”

“Obviously, bombshell and bombshell going in together, you’re not going in to get to know each other. So, when we went into the villa I think we kind of went separate ways in terms of like, romantically.”

“And he was getting to know the girls, I was getting to know the boys, and we built a really, really solid friendship. But he was probably the closest person to me in the villa. We had this amazing foundation.”

“And you know, when I did speak to him, we would be speaking about the boy or the girl we were getting to know.”

Speaking about when Keanan asked her whether she felt the spark between them, Rosie admitted: “I obviously knew he found me attractive, and he knew I found him attractive but I really wasn’t expecting it at that time.”

“We always went and had debriefs together, and that’s kind of what I thought we were doing. So, I was shocked at the situation.”

“I also obviously knew we weren’t allowed to really get to know each other, so I kind of, I was shocked that he had said it. It was just the whole thing to be honest.”

“Then I just made it awkward by laughing, and then I got the giggles and I couldn’t stop laughing. I wasn’t laughing at him at all, it was just the situation.”