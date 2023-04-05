Love Island 2023 stars reignite feud as they hit out at ‘mean girl’ behaviour

Tanyel Revan and Zara Deniz appear to have reignited a feud with their Love Island co-star Olivia Hawkins after hitting out at her “mean girl” behaviour.

During the 2023 winter series of the dating show, bombshell Zara and OG girl Olivia got into an explosive fight while involved in a “love triangle” with Tom Clare.

In one of the seasons most memorable moments, Zara shouted at the ring girl: “You think I flew eleven hours from England to piss you off? Get over yourself Liv.”

After she was dumped from the show, Tanyel also revealed she had a series of fights with Olivia in unaired scenes.

Tanyel and Zara have grown close since finding fame on the show and even shared a cryptic video on TikTok – which has since been deleted.

Speaking about Olivia in a joint interview, Zara admitted: “For me, I was seeing things, from the reunion after, she was digging at Tanyel online, and I think she hasn’t actually change.”

Tanyel added: “She painted us out to be the mean girls but what she has forgottten to say is we have always only ever reacted to everything she has constantly started.”

“One thing that really got to me was how she explained when she got out of the villa she got a lot of hate, and we shouldn’t add on to it,” Tanyel continued.

“All I felt like saying was, how dare you? This is coming from the mean girl, who was mean in the villa for six weeks.”

“She was one of the main reasons I was down in the villa,” Zara chimed in. “She turned the other girls against me.”

“When I came out I was like, let bygones be bygones. But for her to come out of the villa and take that view was very calculated.”

Seemingly addressing the shady TikTok video they made together, Tanyel admitted: “There’s only so much you can poke the bear and not expect a reaction.”

“You can’t keep talking about someone on TV and then outside of it, take no accountability and then write thing on TikToks. And expect no reaction.”

“I reacted because I’m only human, we were out together, and this person was like, again and again, you’re always saying something about me.”

Zara added: “I experienced that kind of behaviour from Olivia in the villa and I saw it happening to Tanyel, and it triggered something in me. I felt this was not OK and I wanted to stamp it out.”