Love Island 2023 stars Lana and Ron hit back at claims they are not ‘compatible’

Love Island 2023 stars Lana and Ron have hit back at claims they are not “compatible”.

Last week, the Islanders were asked to choose which couple they thought were the “least compatible” – leaving them at risk of being dumped from the island.

It was later revealed that Ron and Lana received two votes; Will and Jessie received two votes; and Kai and Sanam received one vote.

The villa then voted to save Ron and Lana and Kai and Sanam, sending Will and Jessie home.

Kai and Sanan went on to win the show on Monday night, with Lana and Ron coming in second place.

Speaking to ITV after the final, Ron responded to those who doubt his compatibility with Lana, as he addressed their “ups and downs” in the villa.

He said: “I think it’s hard, because they weren’t [ups and downs] in our brains. We never lost sight of one another. Yes we, well me more so, yes we took the experience to the full, in terms of I need to test that Lana is the right person for me and did what I needed to do.”

“And in the back of my head I was always like, ‘No, why am I doing that?’ Because it’s just coincidence and chance she was the one from the first day. I can understand people from seeing it wouldn’t know, and even people in the Villa didn’t know, but we always knew.”

Lana added: “Yeah I’m the same. There were directions in different parts of the Villa that we tried, but my heart never left Ron and I think Ron was the same where his heart never left me.”

“Even though you’d try and use your brain to go elsewhere and think maybe I need to do this, the fact of the matter is that we never left each other really, we were always going to end up together.”