Love Island 2023 star Zara Deniz enjoys date night with co-star amid romance rumours

Love Island 2023 star Zara Deniz was spotted on a date night with one of her co-stars over the weekend.

The dancer was dumped from the villa earlier this month, after Tom Clare chose to recouple with Ellie Spencer over her.

After leaving the show, the 25-year-old grew close to fellow dumped Islander Jordan Odofin and on Saturday night, the pair enjoyed a sushi date.

Zara took to her Instagram Stories to share a snap of Jordan, captioned: “hey big head” with a winky face emoji.

Jordan also shared a photo of Zara to his IG Stories, and wrote: “There she is.”

The 28-year-old entered the villa after Zara’s departure, and was then dumped from the villa alongside Ellie after they were deemed the least compatible couple.

Despite never meeting in the villa, Zara and Jordan reportedly struck up a romance shortly after they were both dumped from the show.

During a recent appearance on Love Island: The Morning After podcast, Jordan explained: “My usual type wasn’t in the villa when I got there.”

He said of Zara: “We’ve been speaking. She was definitely my top three. We might be meeting up tomorrow, we don’t waste time.”

“I’m meeting up with some of the other Islanders and then on Saturday at the weekend it’s one v one. We’re going to go for a drink in London.”

“I think she’s stunning, she’s beautiful. I like the way she carries herself.”

Telling Sam and Indiyah how they came into contact, the 28-year-old said: “I went on AfterSun and I spoke about Zara. On my way home, I said to my boys: ‘Should I just message her right now?’”

“As I headed to the DMs, she was typing. She said she’d seen me on AfterSun.”

“I got butterflies when I saw her typing,” Jordan gushed of Zara. “I can’t lie, my brother pulled over the car. We were a bit excited. We’ll see, we’ll see.”

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

