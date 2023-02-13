Love Island 2023 star Tanyel reveals secret feud with co-star

Love Island 2023 star Tanyel Revan has revealed she had a secret fallout with Olivia Hawkins in unaired scenes.

The hairstylist was dumped from the villa last week, and she appeared on the show’s spin-off Aftersun on Sunday night.

While speaking to host Maya Jama, Tanyel revealed how she felt about Olivia getting to know Kai Fagan – who she was previously coupled up with.

She said: “I wasn’t going to be selfish, I just thought, ‘I’d rather you be happy.’ She was a good friend to me at the time, so I thought, ‘Do your thing.'”

When Maya followed up on her “at the time” comment, Tanyel explained: “We don’t know yet. I need to see it for myself, but I’ve heard a few things.”

She was then asked whether the love triangle with Kai affected her friendship with Olivia.

Tanyel replied: ‘Not on my behalf. I was truly happy for her. I felt like I was really selfless in the situation. I wanted her to be happy.”

She continued: “She’s never had a relationship before. I just wanted her to be happy. I didn’t care, genuinely, because I knew I wasn’t going to try anything with him.”

“I was completely fine with him, friendly. It was more problems on her side of things that I didn’t even know about. It was more things I was hearing about at the time.”

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

