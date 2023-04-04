Love Island 2023 star reveals they tried to QUIT the show after Casa Amor drama

Jessie Wynter has revealed she tried to quit Love Island after the dramatic Casa Amor recoupling.

Much to fans’ delight, Jessie and her beau Will both remained single after the infamous three day stint.

However, after reuniting with one another, Will revealed he had been disloyal with bombshell Layla Al-Momani.

The TikTok farmer told Jessie: “It’s been a massive struggle and I honestly feel like the worst human,” before he burst into tears, with her assuring him that “It’s ok”.

Love Island host Maya Jama posed the question: “Jessie, how do you feel right now?”

The Australian bombshell said: “I hope you’re okay, Will,” before assuring him “No it’s ok, you don’t need to be sorry. It’s fine.”

“Honestly, it’s fine. I actually just don’t have any really words right now. I really didn’t think you would’ve done that.”

Turning her attention towards Layla, the Australian bombshell said: “And Layla, I’m sorry you got in the middle of everything. You’re a gorgeous girl.”

Speaking on The Useless Helpline podcast, Jessie admitted to being “shattered” by Will’s Casa Amor antics.

The 26-year-old said: “I was like, ‘That’s it I’m done. I’m done with Will, I’m done with the villa’.”

“‘And then production were like, ‘Er no, that’s not happening, you can’t do that, you can’t just leave.'”

It comes after Will gushed about his future with Jessie, saying: “I wouldn’t be with her if I thought she wasn’t marriage material. Our plan is to split our time between the UK and Tasmania.”

Speaking about their long-distance relationship, the TikTok farmer revealed: “I think it’s very fair to say I would go to Australia.”

“A relationship is a two-way thing. It would be unfair for me to rely on Jessie moving here 100%. Australia has always been a place I’d like to go to and travel.”