Love Island 2023 star reveals her surprising list of celebrity connections

Love Island 2023 star Olivia Hawkins has revealed her long list of celebrity connections.

The 27-year-old, who works as a ring girl and actress, has joined the line-up for the show’s new winter series – which is taking place in South Africa.

During her pre-show Q&A, the Brighton native admitted she’s rubbed shoulders with a number of famous faces.

When asked to share her “claim to fame”, Olivia confessed: “I did a film with Jason Statham and had a nice 10 minute convo about life.”

“I’ve been a ring girl for KSI, I played a waitress in James Bond with Daniel Craig and I’ve also been a body double for Michelle Keegan and Emma Watson.”

Olivia, who studied a degree in Professional Dance and Musical Theatre at the prestigious Bird College, has also starred in music videos for Craig David and DJ Tom Zanetti.

No stranger to the showbiz world, Olivia counts former TOWIE star Sam Faiers as a friend, and she was once booked as a backing dancer for Charli XCX at Wembley Arena.

During her pre-show Q&A, Olivia also confessed she’s never been in a relationship before due to “commitment issues”.

The brunette told ITV: “I’m 27 and I’ve never been in a relationship so I feel like now I’m really ready to settle down and hopefully find the love of my life.”

“I’m very loyal and have a big heart. When I fall, I fall deep so I would give someone 100% of me as long as they give 100% back. I think I’d be an amazing girlfriend.”

The ninth series of Love Island will premiere on Sunday, January 16, with Maya Jama taking over as host from Laura Whitmore.

