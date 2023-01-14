Love Island 2023 star responds to claims he dumped his influencer girlfriend to appear on the show

Love Island 2023 star Haris Namani has responded to claims he dumped his influencer girlfriend to appear on the show.

The 21-year-old is one of the ten singletons moving into a luxury villa in South Africa this weekend to find love on the popular ITV dating show.

After Haris was announced as a contestant on the official Love Island Instagram account, his ex Courtney Hodgson rushed to the comment section to slam the TV salesman.

She wrote: “We were only at winter wonderland six weeks ago together with my family.”

In another comment, the 23-year-old added: “Biggest game player going, leaving me for a TV show and I called it from the second he left me.”

Breaking his silence on Courtney’s comments, Haris explained: “So basically situation I had with Courtney is; we were seeing each other over summer.”

“Then around September, start October time I said her, ‘Courtney I don’t think it’s going to work out’.

“After a few months, I’ve never saw Courtney as being The One – probably having a future or even bringing her home. She never met my mum, dad, my two sisters or my brother.

“It never got to that stage, I don’t think it would have anyway and that’s it.”

“I don’t know why she’s obviously seen it in a different view – you could probably say she was a bit more interested in me than I was in her.”

“I’m a bit shocked to be fair but there’s nothing else I can say.”

When asked if he’s hoping to find The One on Love Island, Haris said: “Yeah. Basically, with Courtney we obviously had a few memories and that but, I didn’t see her as being The One.”

“So that doesn’t mean that I can’t come on here and try find the right one. I’m obviously coming on here to try and find the right one because Courtney was out of the picture for me to I actually think I could have seen a future with her.”

The ninth series of Love Island will premiere on Monday, January 16, at 9pm on ITV2 and Virgin Media Two.

