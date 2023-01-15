Love Island 2023 star Olivia Hawkins ‘grew close to EastEnders actor’ before entering the villa

Love Island 2023 star Olivia Hawkins reportedly grew close to EastEnders actor Max Bowden before entering the villa.

The 27-year-old, who works as a ring girl and actress, is one of the ten stunning singletons confirmed for the upcoming winter series of the dating show – which is taking place in South Africa.

According to The UK Sun, Olivia and Max had been “flirting” since New Year’s Day – liking each other’s photos and following each other on Instagram.

A source told the publication: “Max and Olivia have been sharing exchanges and keeping an eye on how each other has been doing.”

“She has been very impressed that Max showed such a keen interest in her and has been telling all her friends excitedly about it.”

“She clearly fancies him. They’ve been growing closer. They follow each other on Instagram but he’s not the only famous face to be liking her photos.”

EastEnders star Zack Morris and US footballer Weah also follow the brunette beauty on the social media platform.

During her pre-show Q&A, Olivia admitted she’s rubbed shoulders with a number of famous faces thanks to her career.

When asked to share her “claim to fame”, the Brighton native confessed: “I did a film with Jason Statham and had a nice 10 minute convo about life.”

“I’ve been a ring girl for KSI, I played a waitress in James Bond with Daniel Craig and I’ve also been a body double for Michelle Keegan and Emma Watson.”

Olivia, who studied a degree in Professional Dance and Musical Theatre at the prestigious Bird College, has also starred in music videos for Craig David and DJ Tom Zanetti.

No stranger to the showbiz world, Olivia counts former TOWIE star Sam Faiers as a friend, and she was once booked as a backing dancer for Charli XCX at Wembley Arena.

During her pre-show Q&A, Olivia also confessed she’s never been in a relationship before due to “commitment issues”.

She told ITV: “I’m 27 and I’ve never been in a relationship so I feel like now I’m really ready to settle down and hopefully find the love of my life.”

“I’m very loyal and have a big heart. When I fall, I fall deep so I would give someone 100% of me as long as they give 100% back. I think I’d be an amazing girlfriend.”

The ninth series of Love Island will premiere on Monday, January 16, with Maya Jama taking over as host from Laura Whitmore.

