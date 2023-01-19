Love Island 2023 star Olivia Hawkins appeared on a previous season of the dating show.

The 27-year-old actress is currently looking for love on the winter series of the ITV show – which is being filmed in South Africa.

It turns out the ring girl also featured in the show’s opening montage back in 2019.

The opening montage shows the Islanders leaving their day jobs before heading into the villa, and Olivia appeared in 2019 star Joe Garratt’s clip.

An eagle-eyed fan shared the clip on TikTok, and another commented: “I knew I recognised her.”

Joe also commented on the video, sharing his support for Olivia by writing: “Love to see it. She’ll do great.”

It comes after Joe dropped a huge hint he is returning to Love Island as a bombshell.

The 26-year-old, who shot to fame after appearing on the popular dating show back in 2019, took to his Instagram Stories on Wednesday to share a very cryptic post.

Alongside a selfie, he wrote: “Some very exciting news coming tomorrow and yes, it may involve a certain island 👀❤️🏝️”

Make SHEIN your type on paper this winter.

Fashion site SHEIN is our official partner for our reality TV content this winter season. Use code GOSSLI15 for 15% off your next order.

SHEIN, a leading global online retailer, is renowned for its on-trend fashion with an aim to make the beauty of fashion fun and accessible to everyone.