Love Island 2023 star Lana Jenkins has a famous ex.

The 25-year-old makeup artist, who hails from Luton, is one of the ten stunning singletons heading into the South African villa when the dating show returns to our screens on January 16.

It has since been revealed that Lana previously dated Hollyoaks actor and I’m A Celeb 2022 star Owen Warner.

Owen and Lana struck up a brief romance in 2020, following Owen’s split from actress Stephanie Davies.

It is understood that the pair got to know each other after being introduced through mutual friends when Lana worked on CBBC’s So Awkward.

Lana even shared a sweet photo of her and Owen to Instagram, but it has since been deleted.

Speaking ahead of her stint on Love Island, Lana said: “I fall in love quickly. I tend to know quite soon if I could fall in love with that person and then, as long as everything is going well, I’ll probably tell them I love them in about a week.”

“In my work as a makeup artist I’ve worked with lots of celebrities. Also, when I was 6-years-old I used to live in Spain and I was in an episode of Benidorm as an extra.”

Revealing her dating “icks”, Lana said: “I don’t mind people texting me all the time but if you send me question marks if I’ve not replied to you in a while, you’re gone. That’s a really big red flag for me! Also if I see a guy trip over, that’s an instant turn off.”

Make SHEIN your type on paper this winter.

Fashion site SHEIN is our official partner for our reality TV content this winter season.

SHEIN, a leading global online retailer, is renowned for its on-trend fashion with an aim to make the beauty of fashion fun and accessible to everyone.