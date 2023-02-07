Love Island 2023 star Anna-May Robey addresses Jacques O’Neill romance rumours

Love Island 2023 star Anna-May Robey has addressed Jacques O’Neill romance rumours.

After the 20-year-old was dumped from the villa last month, Jacques made his move on her.

The rugby player, who shot to fame after appearing on the dating show last summer, commented on a Instagram post about her departure: “I’ll make sure @annamayrobey is okay.”

Anna-May appeared on a recent episode of the Reality with Will Njobvu podcast, where she was asked about a potential romance with Jacques.

Will asked: “Have you spoken to him? What do you think?”

Anna-May replied: “That’s all in my DMs like, ‘You and Jacques…’ But no, we’ve had no contact. I’ve seen the comment. There’s been fan pages made called ‘Jacques and Anna-May’, it’s crazy.”

When asked is Jacques her type, Anna-May replied: “Yeah, I think he’s fit”, before admitting she would be open to getting to know him if he reached out.

Jacques shot to fame on last year’s Love Island, where he struck up a romance with Welsh paramedic Paige Thorne.

However, the rugby player sensationally quit the show shortly after Casa Amor, and Paige went on to date Adam Collard.

The former couple split shortly after the show ended, after a video of Adam cosying up to a mystery blonde after a night out went viral.

Following her split from Adam, Paige revealed she was back in touch with Jacques, and the pair were spotted cosying up at an event in Manchester.

Paige recently took part in an Instagram Q&A, where she shut down rumours she and Jacques are back together.

She explained: “So when I broke up with Adam, me and Jacques did get in contact with each other. Just calling to make sure the other person was okay. Anything kind of left unsaid from the villa was spoken about briefly.”

“We’ve seen each other one time which was at the same event that we were both very drunk in, and neither of us could probably tell you what we even talked about. And that is it.”

Paige added: “I still and will probably always have some sort of capacity of caring for Jacques and having his back. I would be there if he needed me to be or called me and I’m sure if I really needed him he would be there too.”

She also asked her followers to “let go of me and Jacques”.

Paige is now reportedly dating Swansea City footballer Liam Cullen.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

Make SHEIN your type on paper this winter.

Fashion site SHEIN is our official partner for our reality TV content this winter season. Use code GOSSLI15 for 15% off your next order.

SHEIN, a leading global online retailer, is renowned for its on-trend fashion with an aim to make the beauty of fashion fun and accessible to everyone.