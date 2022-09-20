Love Island 2022 winner Ekin-Su ‘in talks’ to join THIS popular ITV show

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu is reportedly in talks to join the Loose Women panel.

The Turkish actress, who won the 2022 series of Love Island with her boyfriend Davide Sanclimenti, appeared on the ITV chat show last month to chat about her time in the villa.

A source has since told Women’s Own: “There are talks for Ekin-Su to join the panel – she’d be great.”

“She was very naturally funny, open and honest – that’s what they want. She came across really fun and genuine and impressed everyone.”

“The Loose Women ladies also loved her. She would be really great as a regular panellist,” the insider added.

Ekin-Su, who recently landed a massive deal with Oh Polly, will return to our screens in November for a travel series with her Italian boyfriend Davide.

Speaking on Channel 4’s ‘The Big Breakfast’ about the show, Davide said: “We are going to road trip to Italy and Turkey.”

“So one week in Italy, one week in Turkey and we’re going to be on ITV2 so it’s going to be like our own programme.”

Ekin-Su added that their fans will get to watch them cook for each other, as well as their hallmark bickering.