Love Island 2022 stars shock fans by revealing they are now step-siblings

Love Island bombshells Mollie Salmon and George Tasker have become step-siblings.

The Casa Amor Islanders’ parents met behind the scenes of the dating show’s reunion episode last month.

George shared the news via his Instagram story when answering a Q & A.

One fan asked: “What was that pic you put on your story of you Mollie and a couple?”

The 23-year-old replied: “So basically, absolute madness, my mum has married Mollie’s dad.”

“So now we are stepbrother and stepsister, which is mad.”

“They met at the reunion about a month ago and since then got engaged and got married.”

George also shared a photo of himself and his mum on her wedding day.

He captioned the sweet photo: “Congratulations mum 🤍👰‍♀️.”

