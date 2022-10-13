Love Island 2022 stars ‘set to reunite’ for ITV Christmas special

A host of Love Island 2022 stars are reportedly “set to reunite” for an ITV Christmas special.

The brand new talent competition Britain Get Singing will feature stars from fan-favourite ITV shows including Emmerdale, Coronation Street, Loose Women, Love Island and The Chase.

The teams will band together to create supergroup choirs, hoping to impress viewers and raise awareness around mental health.

A TV insider told The Sun: “The show will be brilliant festive fun, all in the name of a great cause to raise awareness around mental health. There is something for everyone, from soap fans to reality obsessives and quiz show addicts, so it’s perfect viewing for the whole family around the silly season.”

The 90-minute special was reportedly filmed in Manchester last weekend.

Love Island stars Tasha Ghouri, Antigoni Buxton, Andrew Le Page, Danica Taylor, Luca Bish and Paige Thorne are reportedly set to compete on the show.

The Emmerdale group includes Lisa Riley (Mandy Dingle), Mark Charnock (Marlon Dingle), Jay Kontzle (Billy Fletcher), Olivia Bromley (Dawn Taylor), Daisy Campbell (Amelia Spencer), Bradley Johnson (Vinny Dingle) and Lawrence Robb (Mackenzie Boyd).

Michael Le Vell (Kevin Webster), Sue Devaney (Debbie Webster), Rob Mallard (Daniel Osbourne), Jodie Prenger (Glenda Shuttleworth), Daniel Brocklebank (Billy Mayhew) and Channique Sterling-Brown (Dee-Dee Bailey) will compete as part of the Coronation Street group.

Brenda Edwards, Coleen Nolan, Denise Welch, Judi Love, Linda Robson and Kelle Bryan will compete on behalf of Loose Women.

The Chase group includes Anne “The Governess” Hegerty, Jenny “The Vixen” Ryan and Darragh “The Menace” Ennis.