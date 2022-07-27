Love Island 2022 stars appear to confirm their romance – after being dumped from the show

It looks like Love Island 2022 stars Summer Botwe and Josh Le Grove are dating.

The pair both joined the show earlier this month during Casa Amor, where they struck up romances with Dami Hope and Danica Taylor.

Shortly after Danica brought him back to the main villa, Josh friend-zoned her, admitting he thought they had lost their “spark”.

Dubliner Dami also ended things with bombshell Summer shortly after the Casa Amor recoupling, as he rekindled his romance with Indiyah Polack.

Josh and Summer then started to grow close, but Josh was dumped from the villa before things got serious between them.

The 22-year-old reunited with Summer, who was also dumped from the villa last week, during Sunday night’s episode of Love Island: Aftersun.

During the show, the model admitted to host Laura Whitmore that he and Summer had been in contact since leaving the show, and said he couldn’t “wait to see” what happened between them.

Fans took to Twitter after the show to comment on what a “cute couple” Summer and Josh would make.

The reality stars have since appeared to confirm their romance, as they were spotted on a date night in London on Tuesday evening.

In photos published by MailOnline, the pair stepped out hand-in-hand as they headed to The Prey gala screening.

Summer wore a stunning nude dress for the occasion, while her rumoured beau donned a black leather waistcoat and a pair of matching trousers with white stripes down each leg.

Josh and Summer vibe together well not gonna lie #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/sFrRtQ3SpF — J (@janetca8) July 24, 2022

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

