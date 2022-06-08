Love Island 2022 star Tasha Ghouri previously dated Maura Higgins’ ex-boyfriend

Love Island 2022 star Tasha Ghouri previously dated Strictly Come Dancing pro dancer Giovanni Pernice.

According to MailOnline, the 23-year-old model and the 31-year-old dancer started DMing each other on Instagram shortly after Giovanni won Strictly with Rose Ayling-Ellis last year.

The pair reportedly met in January, but their romance fizzled out when Giovanni went on tour with the BBC show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tasha Amber Ghouri (@tashaghouri)

A source close to Tasha told the publication: “Giovanni was persistent when it came to Tasha.”

“They have a lot in common, both being dancers, and he had just learned a lot about the deaf community performing with Rose on Strictly, who Tasha really admires.”

“Tasha was impressed by how gentlemanly he was, taking her out to top London restaurants and offering to send cars to collect her, but she’s independent and always made her own way to see him,” the insider continued.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐆𝐢𝐨𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐢 𝐏𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐞 (@giovannipernice)

“Their romance didn’t progress because Giovanni was travelling a lot with the Strictly tour and Tasha was already involved with someone else,” they explained.

Tasha has previously spoken about her aspirations to follow in the footsteps of Rose Ayling-Ellis and become a role model to the deaf community.

Rose became the first deaf contestant in Strictly Come Dancing history last year, while Tasha is Love Island’s first ever deaf contestant.

Speaking of Rose, Tasha said: “I love Strictly and being a dancer, Rose is such an amazing role model it was so powerful what she did.”

“She represented me, as well as the deaf community and I just thought it was awesome. It was a beautiful message,” she added.

Prior to his rumoured romance with Tasha, Giovanni dated Love Island 2019 contestant Maura Higgins.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

