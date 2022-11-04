Love Island 2022 star reveals his hopes to get married ‘soon’

Love Island 2022 star Andrew Le Page has revealed his hopes to get married to Tasha Ghouri “soon”.

The couple went from strength to strength in the villa, and eventually placed fourth in the final of the show.

Since leaving the villa, the dancer and the real estate agent have gotten tattoo tributes to each other and recently became the first Love Island 2022 couple to move in together.

In a Q&A uploaded to YouTube, Andrew answered some of his fans’ burning questions about his relationship with Tasha.

One Instagram user asked: “Are you worried about your tattoos, in case you [and Tasha] break up?”

The real estate agent responded: “Obviously, I don’t think we’re gonna break up. Like there’s not a doubt in my mind.”

With a huge grin on his face, Andrew continued: “I think we’ll get married one day, hopefully soon, but obviously not too soon.”

“But no, I’m not worried,” Andrew continued. “Listen, I’m pretty certain I’m gonna marry that girl. But God forbid, if we do [break up], absolutely not. I’m not worried.”

“I think, you know, going on Love Island was such a huge, huge thing, huge thing for anyone to go on a show like that. It’s incredible. And Tasha – let’s be honest – was pretty much my whole experience.”

“Obviously we had a little blip in Casa [Amor], but it didn’t take long for us to get back together, and we’ve been inseparable ever since.”

“So, absolutely not,” Andrew continued, showing off his most recent tattoo tribute to Tasha, which was a cochlear implant wrapped around the British Sign Language symbol for “i love you”.

“The one I got here, that’s part of the deaf community and her cochlear implant. I think absolutely not, like regardless if we were to break up – obviously I don’t think we will – but I would still want to raise awareness for the deaf community.”

“It’s just something I will not ever regret, never, ever regret. It does not matter to me, you know. That time of my life was incredible, so special. So, I’m never gonna regret any of these tattoos so no, absolutely not.”

Andrew recently unveiled his latest tattoo tribute to Tasha, in the form of a cochlear implant wrapped around the symbol for “I love you” in BSL.

Taking to Twitter, the dancer showed off the surprise and wrote: “So Andrew came home and surprised me with his new tattoo, I actually can’t even!!!!!!! How beautiful 🤍🤍🤍😭😭😭 it’s “ily” in BSL with my cochlear implant wrapped around 🥹.”

Tasha told MailOnline of the gesture: “So he told me he was getting a tattoo and I was like what are you getting and he said, ‘I’m not telling you!’”

“But he came home and surprised me with it and I didn’t expect it. I started crying, because no one has ever done that for me before and it just goes to show how much we love each other and how much of an amazing human being he is. He really is an amazing human.”

So Andrew came home and surprised me with his new tattoo, I actually can’t even!!!!!!! How beautiful 🤍🤍🤍😭😭😭 it’s “ily” in BSL with my cochlear implant wrapped around 🥹 pic.twitter.com/eGze0HDNO1 — Tasha Ghouri (@GhouriNatasha) October 26, 2022

The couple got tattoo tributes to each other, just weeks after leaving the Love Island villa back in August.

Tasha got her rose tattoo inked on her neck under her ear in which she wears her cochlear implant.

Meanwhile, Andrew got his on his hand.

The real estate agent confirmed the roses are a nod to the couple’s final date on the show, which saw them enjoy a romantic meal on a beach filled with red roses.