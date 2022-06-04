Love Island 2022 star Paige Thorne vows to return to her day job after the show

Love Island 2022 contestant Paige Thorne has vowed to return to return to her day job with the NHS, after appearing on the popular dating show.

The Welsh native became a paramedic for the NHS six months before the coronavirus pandemic struck in early 2020.

Speaking to MailOnline before entering the famous villa, Paige admitted she only gave her bosses three weeks of notice, as she didn’t want to risk her chances of landing a spot on the show.

The 24-year-old confessed: “I didn’t tell my bosses in advance, I probably gave them nowhere near enough time that I should have.”

“But you don’t find out until really close to the time if you get on the show. I didn’t want to risk my chances and start saying stuff beforehand.”

“I gave them three weeks’ notice, which left it all a bit up in the air because I didn’t give enough time but yeah.”

However, Paige said working as a paramedic was her only career goal, and “will 1000 percent go back to being a paramedic” after the show.

“I love my job it gives me everything I could want from a job. I’m too much of a peoples’ person to not go back to something like that,” she explained.

Speaking ahead of her appearance on the show, Paige admitted her biggest fear was rejection.

“I am most nervous about going in and not being anyone’s type and only getting on as friends and not finding any sort of connection whatsoever,” she confessed.

“That is my most nervous thing – rejection. I don’t know how I’ll cope with the rejection I don’t know where to start. Surely, I’ll have to laugh it off and pretend I didn’t fancy them either and play them at their own game at friend zoning.”

In a major twist to this year’s series, Love Island have announced that for the first time in the show’s history, viewers will get to decide who couples up on day one.

However, Davide is excluded from the public vote, leading fans to believe he will enter the villa as this year’s first “bombshell”.

Paige and Davide will join four single girls; Amber, Tasha, Gemma and Indiyah, and five single boys; Liam, Ikenna, Luca, Andrew and Dami, in the new Love Island villa.

