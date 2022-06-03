Love Island 2022 star Luca Bish shoots his shot with Maura Higgins before entering the villa

One of this year’s Love Island stars has already set his sights on Maura Higgins, before entering the famous villa this summer.

Luca Bish, 23, has revealed he’d love to date the Longford native, who shot to fame on the ITV series back in 2019.

The fishmonger even said he would back out of doing the show if he got the chance to take her out.

Luca told MailOnline: “If she likes a younger boy, I’ll sack this off right now!”

“Everything about her – the face, the fieriness, the Irish accent. She’s got it all.”

The Love Island contestant also said he has a “whatever happens, happens” attitude when it comes to having sex in the villa this summer.

He confessed: “I would say no before going in there. But if I got towards the end, ten weeks without having any attention would be rare.”

“I would say ten weeks is the longest I have gone without sex for a while, certainly since I was 16.”

Love Island kicks off on Virgin Media Two at 9pm on Monday, June 6.