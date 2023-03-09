Love Island 2022 star Jack Keating announces the surprise arrival of his first child

Jack Keating has announced the surprise arrival of his first child.

The 23-year-old rocketed to fame after appearing in Love Island 2022’s Casa Amor.

Jack, who is the son of Ronan Keating, shared the happy news via Instagram on Thursday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jack Keating (@jackkeating11)

Alongside a sweet black-and-white photo of him holding his newborn daughter, Jack wrote: “Welcome to the world my little 👸.”

A host of Love Island contestants flooded the comments section of the post with congratulations.

Paige Thorne wrote: “Congratulations hunny!!!❤️,” while Deji Adeniyi penned: “Congratulations brother ❤️.”

Jack’s family also flooded the comments section, with Storm Keating writing: “♥️♥️♥️,” his younger sister Ali commenting: “Couldn’t be happier. So proud of you ❤️.”

Meanwhile, his mum Yvonne Connolly wrote: “I miss her so much already 💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕.”

Jack confirmed to Goss.ie that he welcomed his first child.