Love Island 2022 star Indiyah set to sign MASSIVE deal with popular brand

Love Island 2022 star Indiyah Polack is reportedly in talks for a mega-money deal with popular clothing brand Boohoo.

The former waitress was a fan favourite on the ITV dating show this year, and she made it to the final alongside Irish contestant Dami Hope.

A source has since told MailOnline: “Indiyah is currently in talks for a huge deal with Boohoo. They feel that she can achieve great things with the brand and is the perfect fit.”

“Everyone loved Indiyah’s style during her time in the villa and she really impressed with her stylish looks. It’s potentially a very lucrative offer,” the insider added.

Indiyah is not the only 2022 Islander who has landed a major deal with a fashion giant since leaving the villa.

Earlier this week, Gemma Owen signed a six-figure deal with PrettyLittleThing.

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, who won the series with Davide Sanclimenti, has reportedly signed the biggest fashion deal in Love Island history with fashion brand Oh Polly.

Elsewhere, it was announced last week that Tasha Ghouri had become the first ever pre-loved ambassador for Ebay.

Go on girls!