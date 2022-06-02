Love Island 2022 star Andrew Le Page dated former contestant he ‘met on dating site’

Love Island 2022 star Andrew Le Page has revealed he dated a former contestant he met on a dating site.

The 27-year-old real estate agent is one of the 11 sexy singletons heading into the Love Island villa in Mallorca next week.

Speaking to OK! Magazine ahead of the show, Andrew said: “I was speaking to one [a former Islander], but not about the show. We matched on a dating site, actually, and we were chatting for a while.”

He explained: “It just kind of fizzled out and we didn’t meet. I’m not going to say who it was, because I don’t think it would be fair to her.”

Andrew also admitted he has a crush on season two contestant Kady McDermott.

The Guernsey native said: “I like that she’s fiery. She’s my type, to be honest. A brunette pocket rocket.”

When asked whether he would steal someone else’s partner while on the show, Andrew said: “If I think that I have a better connection with that girl and they’re not not actually properly together, like boyfriend and girlfriend, then I don’t see why I wouldn’t.”

“I probably would, because they’ve only known them for a short space of time and if I’m getting on well with her, and she wants to pursue it, why not? For sure.”

The 2022 series of Love Island will premiere on ITV and Virgin Media Two on June 6 at 9pm.