Love Island 2022 couple split just weeks after leaving the villa

Danica Taylor and Jamie Allen have split, just weeks after leaving the villa.

The news comes after the dancer was papped kissing TOWIE’s Roman Hackett last week.

A source has since told MailOnline that the former couple parted ways for good after the photo made the rounds on social media.

“Danica and Jamie have gone their separate ways. They did make their relationship official but have decided that they didn’t quite work together romantically,” the source said.

“Jamie has just signed for a new football team and Danica is busy pursuing endless opportunities after leaving the Love Island villa and they sadly drifted apart.”

“They’re good friends still and will continue to support each other in everything they do.”

Danica and Jamie coupled up late into the eighth series of Love Island, after the dancer struggled to find connections with any of the other boys.