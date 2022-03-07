Love Island 2022 contestants ‘to hand over social media passwords in new screening process’

Love Island 2022 contestants will reportedly have to hand over their social media passwords as part of a new screening process.

According to The Sun, potential Islanders will have their accounts trawled by a search company, which will flag up hate speech, violent images, toxic language and adult images.

A source explained: “They’ve been left embarrassed in the past so this new check will flag up any issues and ensure they don’t put any wrong’uns on national TV.”

Last year, bombshell contestant Danny Biddy came under fire after fans came across an Instagram comment where he used a racial slur.

As viewers demanded he was removed from the villa, Danny released an apology which read: “I’d like to take the time to apologise to anyone that may have taken offence to my inappropriate remark.”

”I never meant anything malicious by this comment at all. I am not a racist person and it’s unacceptable language and ignorant.”

”I meant no offence and feel like I have really learnt from my mistakes and will never use that word again. I am a kind loving person and hopefully you get to see that in the show.”

When he was dumped from the show, Danny released a second apology via his Instagram account, which read: “Hello everyone, I am finally home safe and sound and back with my friends and family and more importantly my cat ruffin.”

“Whilst I would have liked to have stayed in a little longer so people could have got to know the real Danny Bibby, I am glad to be back so I can address the matter of the post on Instagram properly.”

Danny continued: “Whilst I was made aware of this and issued an apology whilst in the villa, the matter has always been on the front of my mind during the days in there and I would like to now add to what was said.”

“After seeing all the comments and reaction to the post, I understand more that the use of the word, even in the way it was written and intended, is deeply offensive to people and I am truly sorry for using that word.”

“I was always aware that written in the other way was a vile term, and I would never use it. But I was unaware that the way I used it was not.”

“I have listened too the likes of 50cent, drake and Eminem since I was a kid, and I used it like they do as a term of friends/bro/brother.”

He added: “I now know the term is unacceptable in any context, and will NEVER use it again. Education is key to solving problems, and I have learned a very valuable lesson.”

“I hope others will too. I whole heartedly apologise to anyone who I have offended and ask your forgiveness.”