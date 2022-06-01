Love Island 2022 contestant responds to viral tweet claiming he stole a woman’s handbag

Love Island 2022 contestant Andrew Le Page has responded to a viral tweet claiming he stole a woman’s handbag.

The 27-year-old real estate agent from Guernsey is one of the 11 singletons confirmed for the upcoming series of the hit dating show, which kicks off next Monday.

After the lineup was announced earlier this week, one Twitter user claimed Andrew looked like the man who stole her daughter’s handbag in Sainsburys earlier this year.

Out of all the #loveisland content I have scrolled through for work, this is by far the best thing I have stumbled across. pic.twitter.com/o6WQKo7NnS — Millie Payne (@_milliepayne) May 30, 2022

Carol McGee asked Love Island bosses to confirm Andrew’s location on March 12, with her tweets receiving thousands of likes.

Andrew’s social media accounts are being run by his family and friends while he is in the Love Island villa, and they took to his Instagram Stories to address the speculation.

After poking fun at the viral memes of Andrew, they wrote: “In all seriousness though, we can confirm that Andrew was in Dubai on 12th March when Carol’s daughter’s bag was stolen – we hope you find the perpetrator soon Carol.”

Speaking about why he signed up for the show, Andrew said: “Because I’m actually single for once, so I thought why not? This is the best time to give it a go.”

When asked what makes him a good partner, the soon-to-be reality star said: “When I’m with someone I’m very loyal, I’m a good boyfriend as when I’m with someone I’m all for them.”

The 2022 series of Love Island will premiere on ITV and Virgin Media Two on June 6 at 9pm.