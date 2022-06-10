Love Island 2022 contestant Liam Llewellyn QUITS the show after just four days

Love Island 2022 contestant Liam Llewellyn has sensationally quit the dating show, after spending just four days in the villa.

According to MailOnline, the 22-year-old told producers that he wasn’t enjoying his experience, and felt that his place on the show should be given to someone else.

In tonight’s show, the Welsh native breaks the news to the other contestants, including his former partner Gemma Owen, 19, who is now coupled up with the “Italian stallion” Davide Sanclimenti, 27.

In Thursday’s episode, Liam went on two dates with bombshells Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, 27, and Afia Tonkmor, 25, after being left as the only single contestant in the villa.

Liam’s shock departure from the show is the second quickest exit in Love Island history.

2020 winter series contestant Ollie Williams quit the show after just three days, after confessing he was still in love with his ex.

Other notable departures are that of 2018 contestant Niall Aslam, who quit the series after nine days, and Sheriff Lanre who left the villa after seven in 2019.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

