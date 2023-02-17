Love Island 2021’s Chloe Burrows has savage response to Casa Amor recoupling

Chloe Burrows had a savage response to this year’s explosive Casa Amor recoupling.

On Thursday night, viewers got to see the results of the infamous stint – which provided no shortage of drama.

OG girl Tanya Manhenga had been torn between sticking with her beau Shaq Muhammed – despite their romance having hit the rocks before Casa Amor, or recoupling with new bombshell Martin Akinola.

Tanya ultimately brought new boy Martin back to the main villa; however, she revealed the door wasn’t closed on her romance with Shaq, even though he insisted it was.

Prior to Tanya making her decision, Love Island 2021 alum Chloe took to Twitter with a savage response.

The blonde beauty tweeted: “If Tanya brings back Martin this is Millie’s revenge.”

Chloe is referencing the Casa Amor shock of Love Island 2021 – Millie Court and Liam Reardon.

If Tanya brings back martin this is Millie’s revenge #loveisland — Chloe Burrows (@ChloeBurrows) February 16, 2023

Millie, who is Chloe’s best friend, decided to remain loyal to Liam while he was away in Casa Amor.

However, while the Welsh native was in Casa Amor, he was getting to know bombshell Lillie Haynes – with the pair even sharing a cheeky kiss.

When the explosive Casa Amor recoupling rolled around, Liam chose to stick with Millie despite his connection with Lillie.

When the blonde beauty returned to the villa, she was overjoyed to see her beau standing there single; however, things quickly took a turn.

Former Love Island host Laura Whitmore questioned the remaining single Casa Amor girls as to whether they had a connection with any of the OG boys.

To the OG girls’ surprise, Lillie openly admitted: “Yes,” before later revealing it had been Liam.

Millie and Liam’s relationship immediately hit the rocks, with Liam grafting for days to win her over.

The pair ultimately rekindled their romance and went on to claim first place, and reached boyfriend-girlfriend status.

Millie and Liam remained together for nearly a year after their Love Island stint, but announced their split last July.

At the time, the Essex beauty penned: “Hi everyone, to avoid any speculation Liam and I wanted to share with you that we have separated 😢 💔 it’s been a tough decision and I am gutted but it’s ultimately what is best for us right now.”

“Thank you to every single one of you for supporting our relationship. Nothing will ever take away from the amazing experience we shared in Love Island & the past year and I wish Liam all the best in everything he does.”

“We’re both ready for new chapters and I’m excited for what’s next. Love, Millie ❤️.”

Meanwhile, Liam penned: “Hi everyone, to avoid any speculation Millie and I wanted to share with you that we have sadly separated 😢. Honestly so gutted. But thank you to every single one of you for supporting our relationship.”

“Nothing will ever take away from the amazing experience we shared in Love Island & the past year we’ve been so lucky to both come into each other’s lives.”

“We both will continue to be friends and I will remain as Millie’s biggest supporter in all that she does and I know she will always do amazing.”

“We’re both ready for new chapters and I’m excited for what’s next. Again I just want to thank you all for supporting us on what’s been an incredible journey. X”

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

Make SHEIN your type on paper this winter.

Fashion site SHEIN is our official partner for our reality TV content this winter season. Use code GOSSLI15 for 15% off your next order.

SHEIN, a leading global online retailer, is renowned for its on-trend fashion with an aim to make the beauty of fashion fun and accessible to everyone.