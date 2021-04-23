The series will return to ITV2 and Virgin Media this summer

Love Island 2021: The rumoured contestants so far

Following last year’s cancellation, Love Island will finally return to our screens this summer.

While the line-up is yet to be announced, a host of singletons have already been linked to this year’s series.

Check out the rumoured contestants so far below:

Harley Benn

Harley is the son of professional boxer Nigel Benn, and already has over 9,000 followers on Instagram.

The 24-year-old, who is also a boxer, is expected to be a big hit with the ladies.

A source previously told The Sun: “Harley’s already got a huge following and gets loads of attention from the girls.”

“He’s had video meetings with the casting team and everyone is very excited at the prospect of having him on the show.”

Alexis Bailey

The first female contestant rumoured for this year’s Love Island is 21-year-old Alexis Bailey.

The aerial dancer hails from Manchester, and recently come out of a long term relationship.

According to The Sun, Alexis is “incredibly likeable and loves to party”.

The former beauty queen previously worked for Ibiza club owner Wayne Lineker as one of his Dream Dolls, and she also has a page on x-rated subscription site OnlyFans.

James Price

Chelsea party boy James Price has also been linked to this year’s Love Island.

The 23-year-old is originally from Worcester, and tried to woo former Islander Lucie Donlan back in 2018 – one year before she appeared on the ITV2 series.

An insider previously told MailOnline: “James is in final talks with producers and they’re really keen on signing him this year.”

“He’s cheeky, fun and handsome – and will be a sure-fire hit with the female contestants, while he’s also on the lookout for his dream girl. Lucie Donlan is his type on paper, he’s even tried to pursue her in the past.”

The 2021 series of Love Island will kick off in July, after all contestants are quarantined and tested for Covid-19.

Laura Whitmore is expected to return as host, alongside her husband Iain Stirling – who is the show’s voiceover artist.

