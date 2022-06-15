Love Island 2021 star Hugo Hammond confirms new romance with sweet snap

Love Island 2021 star Hugo Hammond is officially off the market.

The 25-year-old confirmed his romance with triathlete Molly Wilkins by posting a loved-up photo of the pair to Instagram on Tuesday.

Alongside a snap of the couple enjoying a glass of red wine on an evening out, the former PE teacher wrote: “And so, the girl id like to couple up with is… #JobDone.”

The couple actually went Instagram official on Molly’s page last week, posing again with a glass of red wine.

Molly captioned the post: “all my eggs in one basket ❤️🏝,” to which her new boyfriend responded: “Firepit or swings?”

According to the World Triathlon Championship Series, Molly had her last race in 2019 where she finished with a time of 1.23.58.

Fans were quick to congratulate the couple, as one wrote: “Im so so so happy for you both 🥰 xx,” as another said: “Your wish came true!❤️”

A third commented: “Best couple I’ve seen this year!!! 😍,” and a fourth agreed: “Hugo you both look lovely together.”

Hugo appeared on the 2021 series of Love Island, where infamously struggled to find love throughout his six-week stint on the show.

Over his time in Love Island, Hugo was coupled up with Sharon Gaffka, Chloe Burrows and Casa Amor bombshell Amy Day.

The 25-year-old’s Love Island stint came to an end when his fellow islanders failed to save him from a dumping.