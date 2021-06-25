Love Island 2021 star Chloe Burrows slams ‘homewrecker’ claims after admitting to fling with married man

Love Island 2021 star Chloe Burrows has slammed claims she’s a “homewrecker”, after admitting she had a fling with a married man.

In her pre-show interview, the 25-year-old said she’s “partial” to men who are taken – and revealed she had a tryst with a work colleague, who has a wife and children.

Chloe’s confession sparked a huge reaction on social media, which led to her being trolled online.

The marketing specialist has since clarified her comments at a press event, which took place before her stint on Love Island – which kicks off on June 28.

Speaking from Mallorca, Chloe explained: “That married man thing has really been taken massively out of context.”

“I was seeing someone for a while and I had no idea he was married, absolutely no idea.”

“Someone at work was like ‘he’s married with kids,’ and I was like ‘what the f***?’ I ended it because I was like, ‘what the hell?'”

When asked how she feels about the backlash she’s received online, the 25-year-old said: “They have to know the whole story first; they’ve only heard a second of me saying something.”

“I don’t look for married men, I don’t go for married men, so, that’s what I would say.”

In her Love Island promo video, Chloe said: “You would really think there were fit men in the city but there really aren’t.”

“Most of them are married or have girlfriends, who I mean are ‘off limits’… they’re not really off limits.”

“I mean I’m partial to a married man, I did meet someone at work I thought it was love at first sight until my manager reminded me of his wife and kids.”

“Doesn’t mean I don’t drunk call him most weekends. Any girl should be weary of her man, but I mean definitely around me.”

The 2021 series of Love Island kicks off on Monday, June 28, at 9pm on Virgin Media One.