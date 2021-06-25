Home Top Story Love Island 2021 star Chloe Burrows slams ‘homewrecker’ claims after admitting to...

Love Island 2021 star Chloe Burrows slams ‘homewrecker’ claims after admitting to fling with married man

The 25-year-old has finally set the record straight

Kendra Becker | Editor
Love Island 2021 star Chloe Burrows has slammed claims she’s a “homewrecker”, after admitting she had a fling with a married man.

In her pre-show interview, the 25-year-old said she’s “partial” to men who are taken – and revealed she had a tryst with a work colleague, who has a wife and children.

Chloe’s confession sparked a huge reaction on social media, which led to her being trolled online.

The marketing specialist has since clarified her comments at a press event, which took place before her stint on Love Island – which kicks off on June 28.

Speaking from Mallorca, Chloe explained: “That married man thing has really been taken massively out of context.”

“I was seeing someone for a while and I had no idea he was married, absolutely no idea.”

“Someone at work was like ‘he’s married with kids,’ and I was like ‘what the f***?’ I ended it because I was like, ‘what the hell?'”

When asked how she feels about the backlash she’s received online, the 25-year-old said: “They have to know the whole story first; they’ve only heard a second of me saying something.”

“I don’t look for married men, I don’t go for married men, so, that’s what I would say.”

In her Love Island promo video, Chloe said: “You would really think there were fit men in the city but there really aren’t.”

“Most of them are married or have girlfriends, who I mean are ‘off limits’… they’re not really off limits.”

 

“I mean I’m partial to a married man, I did meet someone at work I thought it was love at first sight until my manager reminded me of his wife and kids.”

“Doesn’t mean I don’t drunk call him most weekends. Any girl should be weary of her man, but I mean definitely around me.”

The 2021 series of Love Island kicks off on Monday, June 28, at 9pm on Virgin Media One.

