Love Island 2021 star Brad McClelland’s nana ‘hopes he doesn’t end up with’ Shannon Singh

"She says she wants sex eight times a day!"

Love Island 2021 star Brad McClelland’s nana has admitted she hopes he “doesn’t end up with” Shannon Singh.

The 26-year-old lives with his 75-year-old granny Joyce – who thinks he will be a huge hit on the popular dating show.

Speaking ahead of the season premiere on Monday, June 28, Joyce revealed she was fearful her grandson would end up with former glamour model Shannon.

She told The Mirror: “She says she wants sex eight times a day. I hope he doesn’t end up with her or that back bedroom will be ruined. I’d need the telly on full blast all day.”

Joyce admitted she never heard of Love Island before Brad told her he had signed up for the show.

“But now I’ve read about it and it sounds like he’ll have loads of fun,” she added. “I bet those lasses will love him because he’s the kindest, nicest lad they’ll ever have met.”

“I’m not in the best of health these days – I don’t get around very well but he can’t do enough to help me. He does the shopping and every time he goes out, he’ll shout, ‘Nana, is there anything you need?’”

“He doesn’t smoke and he doesn’t drink much at all. When he does it’s something like a strawberry daiquiri. And he spends half his life in the gym,” Joyce revealed.

“I hope he meets a lovely lass, but it will have to be someone good enough for him – or they’ll have his Nana to answer to!”

Speaking in his teaser video, Brad said: “I live with me nana and her little dog. Definitely wouldn’t be going to me nana for any dating advice.”

“I’m Brad, I’m 26 and I’m a labourer from Amble. I’ve been single for two years, recently been in a long-term relationship. Now I’m ready to find the one!”

“I don’t really get much attention to be fair. Sometimes lasses will turn their if I walk in but doesn’t happen often…I mean I try! Sometimes it just doesn’t work.”

“People would probably think I’m a top s**gger but obviously I’m f**king far from it! Last time I had sex I was in like end of 2019. Everyone gets the wrong impression of us.”

“Everyone thinks they’ll take like, face value and think “Ah he’s arrogant”, ‘he’s this, he’s that’. I’m none of that, like, I describe myself as someone that’s very honest…”

“True to myself. I like to think I’m a good laugh, good company to be around, a genuine nice lad!” he added.

The brand new series of Love Island premieres on June 28 at 9pm on Virgin Media One.