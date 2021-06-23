The new season kicks off on Monday, June 28

Love Island 2021 star Brad McClelland has already won over former contestants

The self-confessed “nana’s boy” is among the 11 confirmed singletons appearing on the new season of the hit dating show, which kicks off next Monday, June 28.

Amber Gill, Amber Vakili and Kady McDermott are among the former Love Island stars who have shown their support for the new Islander ahead of his stint in the Mallorca-based villa.

Speaking in his teaser video, the reality star said: “I live with me nana and her little dog. Definitely wouldn’t be going to me nana for any dating advice.”

“I’m Brad, I’m 26 and I’m a labourer from Amble. I’ve been single for two years, recently been in a long-term relationship. Now I’m ready to find the one!”

“I don’t really get much attention to be fair. Sometimes lasses will turn their if I walk in but doesn’t happen often…I mean I try! Sometimes it just doesn’t work.”

“People would probably think I’m a top s**gger but obviously I’m f**king far from it! Last time I had sex I was in like end of 2019. Everyone gets the wrong impression of us.”

“Everyone thinks they’ll take like, face value and think “Ah he’s arrogant”, ‘he’s this, he’s that’. I’m none of that, like, I describe myself as someone that’s very honest…”

“True to myself. I like to think I’m a good laugh, good company to be around, a genuine nice lad!”

2019 Love island winner Amber commented on the clip: “He’s beaut”, while her co-star Anna Vakili wrote: “Too cuteeeeee💕”

2016 Island star Kady McDermott added: “Hello @brad_mcclell 😍”