Love Island 2021: Meet the contestants

The new season of Love Island kicked off on Monday night.

The first episode of the season saw ten stunning singletons enter the villa in Mallorca, where they hope to find love this summer.

Here are this year’s contestants:

Sharon Gaffka

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Love Island (@loveisland)

Sharon Gaffka is a 25-year-old law graduate who won the Miss International UK beauty pageant in 2018.

Having conquered beauty pageants and working on government policies, she is now ready to take on the Love Island villa.

She said: “I tend to date someone who is taller than me, even though my last long-term partner, he was actually someone who was shorter than me. I’m quite an intellectual person so I want someone who can kind of match that.”

Aaron Francis

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Love Island (@loveisland)

Aaron Francis is a 24-year-old luxury events host.

He said: “I’ve been single for about six or seven months and the dating world at the moment is a little bit off. Everyone’s wearing masks. You can’t really see anyone which makes dating a lot harder. I do prefer relationships than dating.”

“I need someone that is passionate about what they are doing – from scientist to anything – you can tell when someone is speaking about something and they are actually smiling while they are talking.

“I love that. I don’t like when people are doing a job just to make money and then they kind of just live for the weekend. Especially because I work on the weekends.”

Liberty Poole

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Love Island (@loveisland)

Liberty Poole is a 21-year-old marketing student from Birmingham who worked as a waitress in Nandos.

She said she signed up for the dating show because she’s “never had that nice, happy relationship” so reckons “it will be nice and something to experience”.

Ad

“Obviously I want the best summer ever because we have been in lockdown for a year so it would be nice to go away and enjoy the sun and make friends as well,” she explained.

“I’m excited, I’m a bit of a social butterfly so I love to meet new people. I’m a girls’ girl as well so I can’t wait for the girly friendships. It’s going to be fun!”

Opening up about what she’s looking for in a man, Liberty said: “So I like tall, alpha male, confident, a cheeky chappy sort of guy. But obviously that’s always usually combined with player types, which is where I go wrong.”

Ad

“So I am trying to change my ways and go for more of a nicer guy that is going to treat me right.”

Hugo Hammond

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Love Island (@loveisland)

Hugo Hammond has made history as the first contestant with a physical disability to appear on Love Island.

The 24-year-old PE teacher was born with clubfoot, and has travelled the world playing cricket for England PD (Physical Disability).

Ad

The London native explained: “I had lots of operations when I was a kid. You can only really tell when I walk barefoot. I’ve got a really short achilles heel. I walk slightly on my tip toes.”

Speaking about why he had wanted to take part in the dating show, Hugo said: “I’ve been single for a while now. With the current climate, it’s been really hard to get back into dating. I saw it as an opportunity to have an amazing fun summer and put myself back out there.”

Opening up about his job, Hugo explained: “I teach secondary school PE. Absolutely love my job. I love all my sports.”

Ad

“It’s great to be able to pass on that enthusiasm to be physically active to the younger generation and hopefully they feel the same about me teaching them.”

Shannon Singh

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Love Island (@loveisland)

Shannon Singh is a former glamour model from Scotland.

The 22-year-old said she signed up for the dating show because it’s a “once in a lifetime opportunity”.

“If you’re lucky enough to participate in the show, why would you not? And hopefully meet an exciting hunk,” she added.

Ad

Speaking about her glamour modelling past, Shannon said: “I’ve got nothing to be ashamed of, they were my glory days. Now I’m more on Instagram/ YouTube. I’ve done a bit of commercial modelling. I can DJ as well.”

Opening up about what type of man she’s looking for in the villa, the Islander said: “I don’t feed off looks, I feed off energy, I need someone with personality. Just someone I can have fun with. I’m a party girl, I love going out, I’m very social.”

“For me it’s quite hard to find people who are genuine and looking for what you’re looking for. I’m not just going to go with anyone because they’re convenient. I need to make sure they’re for me.”

Ad

“Looks – obviously, they’ve got to be handsome, but if he’s a handsome hunk but it’s like talking to a brick wall and I’d rather watch paint dry, it’s not going to be great.”

Jake Cornish

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Love Island (@loveisland)

Jake Cornish is a 24-year-old engineer who is just out of a long-term relationship, and he’s hoping to find love again in the Love Island villa.

He explained: “I was in a relationship for seven years and then when lockdown hit, I was single. The opportunity is there, you might as well take it by the horns and go for it.”

Ad

Opening up about what he’s looking for in a partner, Jake said: “Looks wise, always gone for blondes. But for me, the main thing is having respect and having good fun, and someone who will be loyal to you.” “I’ve had messages from girls that have got boyfriends and husbands. This is why I don’t trust anyone. Someone who is loyal really. But when I’m single, I like having a good time!” The Weston-super-Mare native admitted Billie Faiers is his ideal woman, saying: “She is my dream woman. I think for a laugh once with the boys, I messaged her. I can’t remember what I messaged her. She’s a lady, she’s just lush.” Ad Kaz Kamwi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Love Island (@loveisland)

Kaz Kamwi is a 26-year-old fashion blogger from Essex.

She is hoping to find love on the popular show as she is “ready to be in a relationship”.

Kaz said: “I’m fun, dramatic, spontaneous. Friendly as well. Light-hearted. Life is a party – I’m not the mum in the group, my friends are not looking at me to look after them!”

Opening up about the worst date she’s ever been on, Kaz said: “A guy asked me out for dinner and he was ‘mystery dining’ the restaurant.” Ad “I will never get over the fact that he made me pay, while he got to eat for free and he made me sit there while he did his review.” Brad McClelland

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Love Island (@loveisland)

Brad McClelland is a self-confessed “nana’s boy” who has never been on a date before.

The 26-year-old has been single for two years, but is hoping he’ll be lucky in love on Love Island.

Ad

He said: “I like meeting people. I’m easy going, laid back. Who wouldn’t want to be in a nice villa in a hot country for a while?”

Revealing what his colleagues would say about him, Brad said: “I try and make as much money as I can by doing as little as possible. They’d probably say – not lazy, as I’m energetic – I just try to get away with doing literally nothing.”

Opening up about his celebrity crushes, the Northumberland native said: “Sommer Ray from Instagram. Zara McDermott, she’s a good-looking lass. Or Megan Fox.”

Ad

Faye Winter

Faye Winter is a 26-year-old lettings manager from Devon.

When asked why she wanted to part take in the upcoming series, she said: “In the last year we haven’t been able to experience anything. I’m open to anything. The opportunity came up so why wouldn’t I?”

“I’d love to meet somebody, what better way to meet somebody than in the sun – amazing.”

Toby Aromolaran

Toby Aromolaran is a 22-year-old semi-pro footballer who has never been in a relationship.

He said: “I thought, ‘If Love Island can’t find me a relationship then no one can.’”

Ad

When asked how his friends describe him, Toby said: “Optimistic. I always see the bright side in the worst situations. I’m a fun guy when I go on a night out. Responsible guy as well.” Chloe Burrows View this post on Instagram A post shared by Love Island (@loveisland) Chloe Burrows is a 25-year-old financial services executive from Bicester who is tired of “situationships” and is ready to find love. She said: “I’m always the funny one in a situation. I always try and make everyone laugh. Outgoing, I’m quite bubbly and always doing something.” Describing what she’s looking for in a partner, Chloe said: “I like a good build. I go to the gym. I want someone who is funny. Really funny and caring and will do nice little things for you.” “And then obviously someone who you can depend on to not ditch you. Because I am quite a big character and quite loud, they would have to be as loud, if not more.” “I could never be with someone who is quiet. Someone that gives you a bit back.” Chloe is set to enter the villa as a bombshell later in the series. Centra Ireland are the official partners of our Love Island coverage. #EverythingYouNeed at Centra to watch the drama unfold…