Love Island 2021 cast ‘quarantining in Spain’ ahead of new season

The show will take place in its usual location in Mallorca

The Love Island 2021 cast are reportedly quarantining in Spain ahead of the new season.

The popular series is making a comeback this summer, after it was cancelled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The show is set to take place in its usual location in Mallorca, for a period of eight weeks.

A source has told The Sun that bosses are gearing up for the show’s highly aniticipated return, and are predicting this series will be “the best yet”.

The insider said: “Bosses are finalising who goes into the villa on the launch show right now. The cast are already in Spain, quarantining ahead of the first episode.”

“Everyone’s really excited – it’s going to be the best series yet as they have some really interesting islanders lined up for the villa.”

Iain Stirling has hinted he’s already in Spain with his wife Laura Whitmore, who hosts the dating show.

The comedian, who does the voice-over for the show, shared a photo of their iconic Love Island water bottles last week, writing: “Not long now…”

ITV are yet to announce the official lineup, but a host of singletons have already been linked to this year’s series – including Irish social media star Lucy Plunkett.

