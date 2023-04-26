Love Island 2020 winners Paige Turley and Finn Tapp ‘SPLIT’ after three years together

Love Island stars Paige Turley and Finn Tapp have reportedly split, after three years together.

The couple, who shot to fame after winning the 2020 winter series of the hit dating show, have reportedly moved out of their shared Manchester home.

A source told The UK Sun: “Paige and Finn had a really good run, but they are still super young and decided it wasn’t forever in the end.”

The inside added: “Paige is spending some time back in Scotland while she works out what she wants to do next.”

Goss.ie has contacted Paige’s rep for comment.

The Scottish singer and her footballer beau found love on the first ever winter series of Love Island, and they moved in together shortly afterwards.

In an exclusive interview with Goss.ie in August last year, the reality star shared the secret to surviving as a couple outside the villa.

“Happy wife, happy life,” Paige said at the time with a laugh.

Finn then said: “Communication is a massive thing. Lockdown helped. A lot of people when I first talked to them said how unfortunate it was that lockdown was straight after [the show], but for us, it helped us grow closer.”

Paige added: “I think trust is important as well, because girls do throw themselves at Finn – you’re a handsome boy son! So I think having trust is a big thing.”