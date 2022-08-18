Love Island 2019 winner Amber Gill officially comes out – after tweeting about ‘switching teams’

Amber Gill has addressed recent speculation about her sexuality.

The Newcastle native, who won Love Island back in 2019 with Limerick lad Greg O’Shea, alluded to her sexuality on Twitter last month.

While watching the 2022 series of the hit dating show, the reality star tweeted: “Switching teams was the best decision I made in my life.”

She also shared a clip of herself on TikTok with the caption: “The [email protected] screaming to get out.”

In a candid interview on FUBAR Radio, Amber was asked by host Stephen Len whether she came out via Twitter.

The reality star replied: “Accidentally, I remember looking at it [the tweet] and thinking sh**t, what have I said. Like a lot of my friends were like if you were gonna do it anyway, that’s the typical way that you would do that.”

“Normally people have these lovely, beautiful stories and lovely, beautiful real Instagram posts, like just lush. I’ve put switching teams on a tweet and that’s how I came out.”

Amber also admitted she’s “open” and “doesn’t have a type” when it comes to dating women.

The 25-year-old previously insisted she would speak about her sexuality when she is ready.

Speaking to Johnny Seifert’s podcast Secure The Insecure, the TV personality said: “‘I’ll say what I want to say when I’m ready. There’s no need to speculate, we can all see what I’m saying.”

She continued: “When I’m ready to say what I want to say, then I will. I don’t feel like I want to say anything whilst I’m single.”

“All this speculation makes it harder for people to want to say how they really feel and talk about their sexuality.”

“Me putting out that tweet, I got anxiety last night… I was only trying to make a light-hearted joke about Love Island.”