Love Is Blind’s Shake publicly apologises to Deepti after receiving backlash over his behaviour

Love Is Blind’s Abhishek ‘Shake’ Chatterjee has publicly apologised to his ex-fiancée Deepti Vempati.

Over the past two weeks, the 33-year-old has faced major criticism for his behaviour on the Netflix show, including how he treated his then-fiancée Deepti.

While Shake previously admitted he’s “not sorry” for the way he acted, the veterinarian has now issued a grovelling apology to his ex in a video posted on Instagram.

In the video, Shake said: “I wanted to take this opportunity to really just say sorry to a woman that I know I hurt. Deepti, I am truly sorry for some of the things I said.”

“Things that, honestly, just could’ve been left unsaid or could have been said differently. Things that never should have been on national television.”

Shake said Deepti was his “best friend” while filming the show, and insisted he “loved every second” of their time together.

“Even though I knew our relationship wasn’t going to end in marriage, I didn’t want what we had to end either,” he continued.

“I’m so, so sorry that I hurt you with my words. That’s the last thing that I wanted from all of this. I’m sorry, Deepti.”

He captioned the post: “I’m sorry, @lifewithdeeps. I’m ready to take accountability for my actions and be better.”

“While I’ve reached out privately, I think it’s also important I apologize publicly for the sake of your family and friends that I’ve upset as well.”

While Shake insisted he was taking “accountability” for his actions, fans weren’t buying his apology in the comment section.

One wrote: “We don’t believe you because you doubled down at the reunion and denied a lot. Thank u, next.”

Another commented: “Nah. We’re not buying this bs 😴.”

During season two of Love Is Blind, Shake and Deepti formed a strong emotional connection in the pods, which ultimately led to their engagement.

Despite this, Shake continued to doubt their relationship as he repeatedly admitted he didn’t feel an “instinctual, physical attraction” towards her.

But in a surprise turn of events on their wedding day, Deepti was the one who left Shake at the alter in the ultimate girl power moment, as she told him: “No, I cannot marry you.”

Before walking away, the bride said: “I deserve somebody who knows for sure, so I’m choosing myself.”

During the show’s explosive reunion episode, Deepti said she found out Shake had been saying awful things to other cast members behind her back.

She said: “There’s a lot of things that he said that he didn’t say to my face and [things] I’ve heard from other cast members.”

“I just don’t have room for anybody in my life that doesn’t see me in the best way. And who could even think those types of thoughts, I guess… I knew what I had to do.”

While Deepti’s romance with Shake didn’t work out, the data analyst has since sparked rumours she’s dating fellow season two contestant Kyle Abrams.