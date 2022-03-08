Ad
Love is Blind’s Shake brands show host Nick Lachey ‘a t**t’ in Instagram rant

Ciara O'Mahony
Abhishek ‘Shake’ Chatterjee has branded Love Is Blind host Nick Lachey “a t**t” in a scathing Instagram rant.

The 33-year-old faced major criticism for his behaviour on the show, including how he treated his then-fiancée Deepti Vempati.

In the explosive reunion episode of the show, which aired last week, host Nick suggested Shake became a veterinarian because he didn’t know how to treat people.

Nick’s wife and co-host Vanessa Lachey also slammed Shake for how he spoke about and treated the women on the show.

In a since-deleted Instagram post, Shake wrote: “Reunion summed up in a photo. You put a doctor on the show… of course you were going to see some critical thinking.”

“Speaking of which, @nicklachey you’re a massive t**t for your comment dragging vets. You do realize that becoming a veterinarian [is] considerably more difficult than becoming a human doc right?”

“Also consider learning how to be an impartial host before the season 3 reunion airs. Sorry I didn’t play along with your narrative like the rest of these puppets.”

“Say hi to @vanessalachey for me,” he added.

Shake later wrote on his IG Stories: “My last post about the reunion got taken down… Censor much? Didn’t know we were living in communist China.”

 

