Love Is Blind’s Lauren and Cameron welcome first child and reveal sweet name

Love Is Blind’s Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton have announced the birth of their first child together.

The couple are best known for starring in the first season of Netflix’s Love Is Blind in 2020, where they first met and later went on to tie the knot.

Lauren and Cameron recently took to social media to share the exciting news of their baby’s arrival.

On Instagram, the new parents chose to post several adorable photos of themselves with their little one, as well as a few snaps from their time in hospital.

In the caption of their post, Lauren and Cameron went on to confirm that they have welcomed a son, and also unveiled the full name of their baby boy.

“To God be the GLORY! Our son, Ezra William Hamilton, made his debut October 1st, a little earlier than planned, but perfectly on God’s time,” they gushed, before going on to detail that Lauren’s labour had a complication.

“After an unexpected turn with preeclampsia and a few days in the hospital, we’ve been taking it slow,” they penned further.

“Healing, resting, and soaking up all the love,” Lauren and Cameron added.

Many of the couple’s fellow Love Is Blind stars have since been taking to their comments section to extend their well-wishes.

“So so happy for you guys and so thankful you and E are both safe and sound and enjoying that newborn bubble. Y’all deserve every bit of the joy coming your way,” responded Amber Pike.

“Ezra is lucky to have you as parents! Love y’all and can’t wait to meet him!” replied Amber’s husband, Matt Barnett.

“the absolute JOY you three have. congrats on your sweet little boy!!” added Giannina Gibelli.

Lauren and Cameron initially announced their pregnancy with their first child on May 26. At the time, the couple chose to share their news with a first glimpse at Lauren’s blossoming bump, as well as their positive pregnancy test and a strip of sonograms.

“After 4 years of prayers, patience, and a whole lot of love…seeing the word PREGNANT on our test made it real!” they penned in their caption.

“Now we finally get to share this joy with all of you,” Lauren and Cameron added.