Love is Blind stars tie the knot in gorgeous ceremony just months after baby announcement

Love is Blind stars Amber Desiree and Ollie Sutherland have tied the knot in a gorgeous ceremony just months after they announced they were expecting their first child.

In early 2024, the two first met while filming Perfect Match’s third season, which aired this summer.

Sharing the news on Instagram, the newlyweds posed for gorgeous wedding photos as Ollie captioned the post: “The Sutherlands 🥂🤍”

Famous faces congratulated the pair in the comments as fellow Love is blind alum Sabrina Vittoria wrote: “Ahhhhhh Congrats you guys. 🥹🖤”

Another Love is Blind star Freddie Powell penned: “Congratulations guys!! and I saw it all blossom 🥺❤️❤️”

Zack Goytowski wrote: “Congratulations @amberdesiree and

@ollie1sutherland ! i’m so happy you found each other ❤️”

Their relationship remained secret until the Love Is Blind reunion broadcast on March 9, despite the fact that they were seen together after production was finished, including on a dinner date in Mexico.

The pair both appeared on Love Is Blind, however Ollie appeared on season one of the UK version, and Amber appeared on the US season six.

In March, the pair “hard launched” their relationship by revealing that they were engaged, with Ollie writing: “THIS is how you do a hard launch! 💍 #TheSutherlands”

In a beachside moment during the reunion, Ollie proposed to Amber, referring to her as his “best friend” and the “love of [his] life.”

Just two months after announcing their engagement at the Love Is Blind Season 8 reunion, the pair shared that they were expecting their first child in a joint Instagram post in May.

The announcement video showed the pair strolling through a nature setting, while holding hands.

Set to Monica’s “Angel of Mine,” the video ends with the couple smiling and turning to face the camera while placing their hands on Amber’s growing baby bump.

The pair captioned the post: “How you changed my world, you’ll never know.”