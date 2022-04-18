Love Is Blind stars Deepti Vempati and Kyle Abrams fuel romance rumours

Deepti Vempati and Kyle Abrams have fueled romance rumours.

The Love Is Blind stars were spotted hanging out at Neon Carnival on Saturday during Coachella 2022.

In a photo posted to Instagram by former Bachelorette star Katie Thurston, the pair are seen holding hands in front of the festival’s famous Ferris wheel, alongside Katie’s boyfriend John Hersey.

One fan commented on the post: “I may be way late in the game but is Deepti and Kyle a couple???? 🔥”

Another wrote: “Okay does this mean @lifewithdeeps and @kyleabrams10 are finally admitting they are together?!?!” while a third asked: “So this confirms that they’re dating, right??”

During the reunion special of Love Is Blind season two, Kyle expressed his regret over not proposing to Deepti.

He said: “I should’ve asked Deepti to marry me. That’s what I learned the most, I f**ked up.”

Speaking to Deepti, Kyle continued: “I should’ve tried hard for you. I mean, I love her so much, she’s the best. I wish I saw what was right in front of me.”

Speaking to Elite Daily last month about her relationship with Kyle, Deepti said: “Kyle and I, we are figuring it out.”

“Not a lot of people know that we had a really strong connection in the pods. I was really struggling to pick between [Abhishek] ‘Shake’ [Chatterjee] and Kyle.”

“We’re just trying to figure it out. There’s a lot on our plate right now. We’ll see what happens,” she added.

During the show, Kyle proposed to Shaina Hurley after forming a strong emotional connection in the pods.

However, Shaina ditched him on their trip to Mexico and called off their engagement.

Meanwhile Deeps ended things with her fiancé Abhishek “Shake” Chatterjee at the alter, after he constantly doubted their relationship.

She told him: “No, I cannot marry you. I deserve somebody who knows for sure, so I’m choosing myself.”