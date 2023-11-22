Love Is Blind stars Bliss and Zach announce they are expecting their first child

Love Is Blind stars Bliss Poureetezadi-Goytowski and Zack Goytowski have announced that they are expecting their first child together.

The couple starred and met on season four of Netflix’s hit dating show, Love Is Blind and eventually married on the show.

This marks the first public pregnancy announcement from a couple from the show.

The couple exclusively revealed the news to PEOPLE magazine, with Bliss saying: “It’s a little bit nerve-wracking, but I think it’s also such a beautiful thing.”

“Babies are miracles and blessings, and I think we’ve been so open to sharing our journey and our relationship with the world, and this is our next big beautiful thing. I’m really happy and I hope that it brings joy to other people. It’s definitely brought us a ton of joy.”

Bliss told the publication that she had learned of her pregnancy a couple of months ago, but held off on revealing the news as their original plan didn’t go as they hoped.

“We planned this. We had actively been trying, but it was definitely a surprise,” said Bliss.

“I had felt a little queasy … and I took the test by myself because I wanted to surprise Zack whenever it was [confirmed]. I found out early in the morning while Zack was sleeping and it was shocking.”

“It was like, does that really say positive? What is happening? It was definitely probably one of the most surreal moments of my life.”

Bliss continued: “I was actually leaving for a trip and so I needed to tell Zack that day.”

“I had wanted to do this big thing and make this big surprise out of it and buy all this stuff that said ‘Daddy’, but I didn’t have time to do all of that. So I bought a cake and I put ‘I Love You Dad’ on it. It was a really sweet moment and he was confused at first.”

Bliss explained that the day she found out she was pregnant, was also her mom’s birthday.

“She told me her mother sent us a cake for her birthday,” Zack recalled.

“I believe that, right? That is actually something she would do … So Bliss is like, ‘Open up the cake,’ and I read it and it says, ‘I Love You, Dad.’ And I’m like, ‘What? Why is your mom calling me that?’.”

Speaking of her pregnancy, Bliss said: “I am feeling really good and happy.”

“It’s definitely really crazy, surreal. Pregnancy is a wild journey of emotions and physical changes, but we’re excited for the end result.”

The pair announced that they are planning on doing a gender reveal “in the next couple of months.”

Ahead of the baby’s birth, Bliss told the publication that she is trying to go in with “no expectations, except that I want it to be as peaceful and calm as it can be.”

The pair are due to welcome their baby in the spring of 2024.