Love Is Blind star SK addresses cheating allegations after splitting from Raven

Love Is Blind star SK Alagbada has addressed allegations he cheated on his ex Raven Ross.

The couple found love on season three of the hit Netflix show, after forming a strong emotional connection in the pods.

But on their wedding day, SK said no to marrying Raven, leaving the bride-to-be and viewers shocked.

During the season three reunion special, Raven confirmed that she and SK had rekindled their romance.

Earlier this week, the reality stars announced their split, shortly after two women claimed they were romantically involved with SK while he was with Raven.

SK took to Instagram on Friday to address the allegations, explaining that he and Raven left the altar “as single individuals who went back to dating other people.”

He wrote: “While our journey back together hasn’t been straightforward, the unique emotional connection we developed from this experiment kept us together as friends and helped rekindle our relationship after the fact.”

“These allegations have been falsely misrepresented with malicious intent to extort, and we are actively pursuing legal actions against the accuser.”

SK also said he was “deeply sorry for the pain this has caused Raven, my family and everyone involved. Raven and I will continue to support each other and wish nothing but love.”

Seasons 1-3 of Love Is Blind are available to stream on Netflix now.